Night lights at school fields across nation a ‘sign of hope’

The lights shine on an empty football stadium at Richfield High School Wednesday night, April 8, 2020, in Richfield, Minn. Seeking to brighten spirits amid the virus outbreak, the symbolic act of turning on the lights became a movement — fueled by social media with the hashtag #BeTheLight — across the country. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The principal at Dumas High School in the Texas Panhandle wanted a way to brighten spirits for students stuck at home during the pandemic.

Brett Beesley’s decision to turn on the stadium lights quickly became a nationwide trend.

Dumas football coach Aaron Dunnam flips the switch each weeknight at 8 p.m. for an hour of hope and encouragement.

He’s joined at the field by his daughter, Lyssa, a senior at the school.

Athletic officials in Colorado and Minnesota helped spread the word and spur movements in their states, too.