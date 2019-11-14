Nickelodeon and Netflix confirm multi-year deal

(WDVM) — Your favorite Nickelodeon characters might be making a comeback with new animated films and television series on Netflix.

Netflix’s “See What’s Next” Twitter account made the announcement Wednesday regarding the multi-year deal between Nickelodeon and Netflix, just a day after Disney’s new streaming service Disney Plus launched.

The account tweeted that the new films and episode will be based on original Nickelodeon characters as well as new ones.

The original tweet said:

“Netflix and Nickelodeon have formed a multi-year deal to produce original animated feature films and television series, based both on the Nickelodeon library of characters as well as all-new IP.”

According to the Associated Press, Disney’s streaming service had more than 10 million signups on its launch day.