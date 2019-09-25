Nice Wednesday evening

Good Evening!

After a warm and sunny Wednesday afternoon, we’re expecting a calm and quiet night ahead.

Thursday morning will start off cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. During the afternoon we’ll continue to see clouds linger overhead followed by afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will top out in the 80s and low 90s leading to another above-average afternoon.

Looking forward to the start of the weekend we see a cold front move through the region leading to a cooler weekend and more chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night,

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy