Newsfeed Now: COVID-19 vaccine on the verge of approval, Facebook finds girls ‘daddy doll’

The FDA is expected to issue an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

An advisory panel voted favorably to approve it Thursday. If the FDA approves it, the first group of Americans could be vaccinated in a matter of days.

FedEx and UPS are poised to start shipping doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine around the country, and they say they have the infrastructure and staff to do it speedily.

A 2-year-old Wisconsin girl was devastated after losing her “Daddy Doll.” Now, 1,500 Facebook shares later someone found and returned it in the most unlikely way.

Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor a hail of gunshots shall stop this postal employee. A United States Postal service worker is being praised for her heroic efforts after she protected two kids from gunfire while delivering packages on her route.

Christmas is the season of giving, and a domestic violence prevention group of Texarkana is asking for the community’s help with donations as they gear up for their 5th annual Santa store. Two days before its deadline, the group is short on donations.

