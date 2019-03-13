New York School Lunches Go “Meatless” On Mondays

Starting next year, students in New York schools won’t have to wonder what’s in their mystery meat — it will be tofu.

Or some other plant-based food.

That’s because the school district is implementing “meatless Mondays.”

All breakfasts and lunches served in the city’s public school cafeterias will be vegetarian the first day of the school week.

New York Mayor Bill Deblasio says the move will improve health and help reduce greenhouse emissions.

Experts agree cutting meat from your diet just one day a week can make a difference.

Parents who insist on a meat-based diet for their kids will still be able to send them to school with their own lunches.

