DPS is reporting a New York City man has died in a wreck on I-40 in Wheeler county.

Officials say 44-year-old Sukhdev Sighn was driving west on I-40 when the truck veered off to the south of the roadway and rolled over into the center median where it came to rest.

Sighn died on scene.

Two passengers in the vehicle with Sighn were taken to the hospital in Shamrock with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three were wearing a seat belt.