New York City fashion designer draws inspiration from Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A New York City fashion designer from Amarillo is drawing her inspiration for her new clothing line from her grandfather’s passion for saddle making, and incorporating it into her clothing brand.

Amy Sheets grew up watching her grandparents make saddles and other leather items.

“I’ve always been inspired by my grandparent’s Bob and Betty Marrs. My grandfather, he’s a legendary saddle maker and growing up I was in my grandparent’s shop quite a lot,” Marrs stated.

She later discovered she could combine her grandfather’s craft with her love for fashion.

“From their art and their craftsmanship, I’ve taken specific motifs from that, and applied those onto clothing and accessories,” Sheets explained.

Sheets has worked in the fashion industry for around 17 years now, but she wanted to create something of her own. Something like her clothing line, Marrs Makers.

“I also have my versions of certain design motifs influenced by my grandfather that are also a part of our accessories,” Marrs stated.

The clothing line helps to bring the cowboy out in everyone.

“We’re bringing that western heritage of wearing a spur leather strap on your cowboy boots to people that may not be wearing cowboy boots every day who want to have those bragging rights,” Sheets aid.

Although Sheets is still in New York she hopes to bring her business back home.

“We are based in new york city however we do come to Amarillo regularly. We’re excited about the opportunity to grow our business and hopefully bring additional jobs and opportunities to Amarillo,” Sheets stated.

Currently, she is working on a way to say thank you to her grandfather’s customers by giving a discount to them.

This she said is her way to give back to those who supported her grandparents and helped to inspire her.