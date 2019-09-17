New York City Department of Education proposes banning chocolate milk

Holy cow — students are not going to like this idea.

The New York City Department of Education has proposed eliminating chocolate milk from school menus. The department wants to replace the beloved drink with options that contain less sugar.

While the idea may be well-intentioned, both parents and experts say that it is not a necessary change. Norma Reid-Archibald, a dietician and nutritionist with NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, says that the ban is a bad idea because students need the calcium.

“I need them to have another option — there’s calcium, vitamin, potassium. All important,” Reid-Archibald said.

Read More – http://bit.ly/30qqaiw