AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s New Year’s Eve and many are ringing in the new year, but for those struggling with or recovering from an alcohol addiction the day can be hard to cope with.

“The studies suggest that the more close friends a person has, who are also in recovery, it improves outcomes, and it improves the chances that they’ll stay sober. If they’re connected to other people who can relate to them, and who are also trying to stay sober,” said Pace Lawson owner of Recovatry.

Shannon Underkoffler Men’s Director at Life Challenge of Amarillo said that during the holidays the attitude that you approach the situation with also can help cope with the day.

“It’s also an attitude. It’s a heart posture, it’s like, I don’t have to drink like I don’t want to. I’m going to do things and fill my time with things that are going to be productive,” said Underkoffler “I’m going to surround myself with people that are like-minded and that aren’t going to be drinking either.”

Cody Kemp is a graduate of Life Challenge of Amarillo and will be spending the holidays with his family after many years. He talked more about the steps he will be taking during the holidays.

“I eliminate isolation by accountability. I eliminate complacency with discipline. It’s for me, it’s about who I surround myself with how much time I spend alone,” said Kemp. “So, I keep a certain amount of people informed about what I’m doing, where I’m at. I also don’t allow myself to go to those places I used to go.”

Kemp advises people who may be struggling to not do it alone. Reaching out to friends or family and also resources that are available in the community Kemp said makes the day a little easier.

