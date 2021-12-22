New video greeting cards add new cheer to holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The holiday season is a time to connect with friends, loved ones, and for active military, care packages from home.

With Christmas cards and care packages, Hallmark is taking it up a notch, with video greeting cards.

“You can simply add your photos and videos, invite others to join in on the fun,” said Krista Masilionis, Global Innovation Director for Hallmark. “It’s a pretty slick platform. Hallmark will quickly stitch it together for a unique video experience. This is one way to reach out and connect to those deployed loved ones.”

The holidays are all about connecting with the ones closest to us, something that’s been difficult to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were looking at how consumers were connecting digitally and we took that experience, and married it up with a physical card for a unique special delivery,” Masilionis said.

So, how does it work?

“Inside of each card, is a unique QR code, that the sender would scan to record the video, and the receiver would scan to watch the finalized video,” Masilionis said.

Another cool feature, “it does create a digital keepsake. They can download it on their phone and watch it and re-watch it whenever they want to wherever they are,” she said.

Bringing the true meaning of the holidays full circle.