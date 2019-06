(CNN) — The new TV spot trailer for Disney’s live-action remake of “The Lion King” has been released and the internet has all the feels.

Beyoncé, Seth Rogan, and Donald Glover are just a few of the big names featured in the film.

Glover is the voice of Simba and Beyoncé as Nala.

James Earl Jones will portray Mufasa in the live-action film, just like he did in the animated version back in 1994.

“The Lion King” will hit theaters on July 19 and advanced tickets are now available.