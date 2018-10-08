New Texas Tech chairman elected Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas – In a specially-called teleconference meeting Monday morning, the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents elected Tim Lancaster of Abilene as chairman of the board. The regents elected Chris Huckabee of Fort Worth as vice chair

Lancaster’s current term expires on January 31, 2019. Huckabee’s term expires January 31, 2021. Presumably, Lancaster is eligible for reappointment to the board of regents by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Rick Francis resigned as chairman last week under pressure. Francis was under increased scrutiny over his handling of the sudden retirement of chancellor Robert Duncan.

Duncan signed an agreement to step aside as chancellor effective on August 31. In exchange, he continues to draw his salary through the remainder of this contract which expires in 2019.

At the same time, Duncan was the target of a false allegation reported by Empower Texans. Francis was silent for several days regarding both the allegation and the reason for Duncan’s sudden departure. He eventually explained why chancellor Duncan was asked to sign an agreement.

In essence, five of the nine regents had a policy disagreement with Duncan, according to the Op/Ed statement Francis released.

During Francis’ period of silence, both named and confidential sources said that Duncan was pushed out because of his support for a new school of veterinary medicine. Texas A&M is extremely opposed to Texas Tech having a vet school.