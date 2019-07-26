New tech turns traffic lights red to slow down speeders

City in California using new technology on some traffic lights to slow down speeders

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — As you drive around Folsom, California you may have an uneasy feeling that you’re being watched.

Well that’s because you are at least your car is.

City of Folsom civil engineer Zach Borsch says, “We’re using some video detection systems out there. So they’re, they’re relatively new for the City of Folsom.”

The City of Folsom has put in 15 high definition cameras at various different intersections which can detect when and how fast a car is approaching.

Bosch says, “When the green box is indicated on this screen, it means that there’s a car present or a vehicle present in the zone and that it’ll send a signal to the controller to switch, uh, to give that phase the green light accordingly.”

Six are now on the new signal lights on empire ranch road where the city has historically had issues with speeding.

City of Folsom Engineering Manager Mark Rackovan says, “Two and a half mile long stretch of road with no traffic controls. The speeds were getting up into the 55 to 60 mph range.”

So now with a push of a bottom from city hall engineers have changed the timing of the lights so that someone driving over the posted speed limit will be waiting at several red lights while other drivers going the right speed will never have to stop.

Bosch says, “That’s the ultimate goal of, uh, all traffic lights is to know when a car is coming and then switch to a green light appropriately.”

This new system costs about $20,000 per intersection.

The same as the older loop sensor technology.

But those loop sensors require crews to cut into the pavement to install them and changing the light’s timing must be done on site.

The camera detection system however can be changed remotely.

And they’re cheaper to maintain meaning more are coming.

Rackovan says, “We’ve already retrofitted East Bidwell Street. Uh, we’ll be looking at our other major corridors of Blue Ravine Road and Folsom Boulevard.”

But don’t worry, the cameras are not being used to issue speeding tickets.

Rackovan says, “No long term recording or archiving. Uh, they are also not used for enforcement, as, uh they’re not snapping people’s license plate numbers and issuing red light tickets for example.”