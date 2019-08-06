New tech alerts parents to kids still in car

(FOX NEWS) – New technology has been developed to lower the number of infant deaths in cars.
The product – called the elepho e-clip – is a smart device attached to your child’s car seat.
Tracking the temperature in your car as well as your distance from your child.
After reaching a certain distance the device – connected to your phone will send a mobile alert reminding you to check on your child.
This coming after the deadliest year for child vehicular heatstroke in 2018 with 52 children between the age of 7 weeks and five years old – losing their lives.