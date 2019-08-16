New Taylor Swift single dropped

Taylor Swift releases "Lover," the title track from her upcoming album

(FOX NEWS) – Taylor Swift releases “Lover,” the title track from her upcoming album.

It’s a laid-back love song, that has an acoustic and folksy feel to it.

The sweet song may bring fans back in time, as it’s reminiscent of earlier works like “All Too Well” and “White Horse.”

“Lover” follows the release of her first single “Me!” featuring Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie, “you need to calm down” and “Archer” Swift’s seventh album is dropping on August 23rd through Republic Records.

This will be her first album release with the label, since Swift broke it off with Big Machine Records.