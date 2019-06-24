New research says fasting may make you healthier
Fasting may make you healthier this according to a recent study published in the journal “Gastroenterology.”
Researchers studied people celebrating Ramadan, the Islamic holiday commemorated by a month of fasting and prayer.
The daily fasting typically lasts 15 hours – from sunrise to sunset.
When examining study participants, scientists found this type of fasting increased the amount of a protein in their blood which is quote: “related to insulin resistance.”
Experts say more research needs to be done but this study shows fasting may help protect against diabetes and other obesity-related medical issues.
Researchers also believe intermittent fasting can even help promote weight loss.
More Stories
-
It's only been open since April, but HODGETOWN is already…
-
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The California Legislature voted Monday to…
-
The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) hosted their annual Pro-Am…