News

New research says fasting may make you healthier

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 08:52 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 08:52 AM CDT

Fasting may make you healthier this according to a recent study published in the journal “Gastroenterology.”

Researchers studied people celebrating Ramadan, the Islamic holiday commemorated by a month of fasting and prayer.

The daily fasting typically lasts 15 hours – from sunrise to sunset.

When examining study participants, scientists found this type of fasting increased the amount of a protein in their blood which is quote: “related to insulin resistance.”

Experts say more research needs to be done but this study shows fasting may help protect against diabetes and other obesity-related medical issues.

Researchers also believe intermittent fasting can even help promote weight loss. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News