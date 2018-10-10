New Programs Aims to Strengthen Workforce

After finding success in Amarillo Independent School District Schools, No Limits, No Excuses will now bring education to Canyon I.S.D. schools too.

No Limits, No Excuses is an organization that aims to educate students on their options for building a successful future after high school graduation.

“Our workforce is heavily undereducated and that’s difficult for Amarillo, for Canyon, for the entire Panhandle community,” Program Officer LeeAnn Kossey-Overstreet said. “If we can educate our workforce it not only helps the individual but it also helps the whole community by giving the community an economic boost.”

An economic boost, by teaching students how to earn a living wage, without going to a four-year university. Their goal is to have 10,000 degrees earned by 2025.

“We’re counting degrees as certifications, associate degrees, college degrees, entrances into the military,” Kossey-Overstreet explained. “Any kind of post-secondary credential that leads to a living wage salary.”