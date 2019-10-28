New poll shows few Americans support reparations for slavery

Study shows only 29 percent of Americans say the government should pay cash reparations

(FOX NEWS) — The national push by some politicians for slavery reparations meeting resistance among most Americans, according to a new poll.

An Associated Press poll in conjunction with a public affairs center says only 29 percent of Americans say the US Government should pay cash reparations to descendants of enslaved black people.

That idea has gained momentum in the 2020 race for the White House among contenders.

The poll showing a racial divide on the issue as well, 74 percent of black Americans favor reparations while only 15 percent of whites favor it.

Among Hispanics, 44 percent favor reparations.

64 percent of white Americans oppose an apology for slavery while 77 percent of black Americans and 64 percent of Hispanics approve of an apology.