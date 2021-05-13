Yucca Middle School to resume in-person attendance

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal School District announced Yucca Middle School will return to in-person attendance to complete end-of-year assessments, May 25 through May 27. Until that time, students will continue to attend in Remote Learning Mode.

On May 11, CMS said, the state issued a mandatory closure, ordering Yucca into Remote Learning Mode for 14 days, after four positive COVID-19 rapid response test results were documented in a two-week period.

CMS said the 14 day closure period will conclude on May 24, three days before the school year ends on Thursday, May 27.

CMS continues saying the decision was made to continue with the previously scheduled end-of-year assessments.