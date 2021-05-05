Yucca Middle School to enter remote learning for two weeks

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Beginning today (May 5), Yucca Middle School will enter ‘remote learning mode’ for two weeks, to resume in-person instruction on May 19.

According to the Clovis Municipal Schools’ announcement, this is “a preventative measure to avoid an involuntary closure by the state”.

During this two week period:

Students and staff will be instructed to take Chromebooks and other necessary items home at dismissal today.

Parents are asked not to pick students up early today unless absolutely necessary, to allow staff an opportunity to prepare instructional materials to be sent home prior to the closure.

Grab & Go meals will continue to be provided at Yucca Middle School for students affected by the closure from 9:00 a.m. – noon, Monday – Friday.

Accommodations are being made for students receiving special services or participating in extracurricular programs. Families will be contacted by the school with additional information.

CMS said that while moving to remote learning was a difficult decision, District and school leadership “have concluded this is the most reliable way to ensure students can attend the final week of school in-person for critical end-of-year assessments.”

Yucca has, according to the district, had three positive COVID-19 test results in the last two weeks.

“Should more cases arise, the addition of positive test results in coming days would place the school in jeopardy of a state-required shut-down. In the event that were to take place, the District would have no discretion on when in-person instruction could resume, potentially having a negative impact on student assessments and other end-of-year activities.” said the District.