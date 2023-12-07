CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Municipal School District reported that Yucca Middle School was placed into a brief lockdown Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the middle school was placed into a brief lockdown at around 3:30 p.m. (MST) after staff received an alleged report of a possible weapon on campus.

CMS said police responded and conducted a search and did not find a weapon on the campus.

Officials said the lockdown was lifted and regular activities resumed.