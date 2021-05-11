Yucca Middle School ordered to close by the New Mexico Public Education Department due to COVID-19 cases

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Education Department ordered the closure of Yucca Middle School as a result of four COVID-19 cases in a 14-day-period said the Clovis Municipal School District.

CMS said district leaders are current seeking clarification from the state to better understand what the mandatory closure means for end of the year scheduling, since Yucca was already doing remote learning prior to the state order.

CMS said they voluntarily shifted Yucca Middle School to Remote Learning Mode May 5, for a period of two weeks to avoid a mandatory closure by the state. CMS continues saying that two additional COVID-19 cases reported after the closure were individuals identified as having been on campus prior to instruction being shifted to Remote Learning Mode.

CMS said, according to the state, “…state agencies initiate a rapid response when one or more employees [or students test] positive for COVID-19. The goal of a rapid response is to protect employees and [students] while minimizing disruptions to the workplace and helping them reopen as soon as it is safe to do so. Some agencies, including the Public Education Department, also initiate rapid responses when a student or students test positive.”