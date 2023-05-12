CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Clovis Municipal Schools released information on the Clovis Hires: Young Adults (16-24) Career Fair & Hiring Event that occured in February.

Officials detailed that the career fair was hosted by the City of Clovis and welcomed more than 1,000 young adults and students from more than five high school in Eastern New Mexico, along with 40 exhibitors who represented area employers.

The fair, according to officials, showcased diverse career opportunities and detailed the skills and education necessary for the jobs. In addition, hands-on learning, demonstrations, and mock interviews were available for attendees.

Visit the City of Clovis website for more information on Clovis Hires and check out a YouTube video that previewed the event.