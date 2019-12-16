Xcel to begin construction on $900M wind farm in New Mexico

PORTALES, NM (ASSOCIATED PRESS) — Xcel Energy is set to begin construction on a $900 million wind farm in eastern New Mexico.

The utility said officials, landowners and other stakeholders will gather around 10 a.m. Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony at the site located near Portales.

The 522-megawatt Sagamore Wind Project will be the largest single wind facility in New Mexico by the time it’s completed late next year.

“This is a historic investment for Roosevelt County, but its benefits reach far beyond,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “We’ll see a significant economic boost to the New Mexico economy through increased jobs, royalty payments to landowners, and more revenue for county and school budgets. And for the next 25 years, Xcel Energy customers in both New Mexico and Texas will benefit from lower fuel costs since our fuel source is the free and abundant wind of eastern New Mexico.”

Xcel Energy will erect 240 Vestas turbines capable of powering 194,000 typical homes annually.