Xcel Energy line project aims for economic growth

ROSWELL, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Xcel Energy has announced the 345-kilovolt Eddy County to Kiowa transmission line is now in service.

“The new Eddy-Kiowa line is a major component of our 10-year plan to significantly boost the amount of power flowing into the job-creation engine of New Mexico’s economy and to sustain regional industries for decades to come,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “We have essentially built a new power grid where very little transmission infrastructure existed before, and the transformation has been phenomenal.”

According to the company, the Xcel Energy’s Power for the Plains grid enhancement initiative has invested more than $3 billion in high-voltage transmission lines in New Mexico and Texas. A key component, says the company, has been constructing a 345-kolovolt transmission corridor into southeastern New Mexico where oil and gas exploration and related industries have expanded economic opportunity for the region.

Earlier this year, the company says it completed a 240-mile 345-kilovolt line from the north of Lubbock, Texas, to the China Draw Substation southeast of Carlsbad, New Mexico. The Eddy-Kiowa line is another link in this system.

The Eddy-Kiowa line, according to Xcel, spans 34 miles between the Eddy County Substation, 10 miles southeast of Artesia, to the Kiowa Substation, 15 miles northeast of Carlsbad. Crews built 185 steel structures, poured 3,500 cubic yards of concrete and strung more than 1.1 million feet of conductor along the length of the line. Xcel Energy’s total investment in the project is reported as $65 million.

“We invested a large amount of capital into southeastern New Mexico at a time when most companies were pulling back because of the pandemic and a slowing economy,” Hudson said. “We succeeded in spite of the headwinds thanks to our dedicated employees and because we have a great amount of faith that our New Mexico industries and communities will continue to grow. This new transmission line will provide a greater supply of electric power to enable the economic growth that’s so important to everyone.”