Xcel Energy erects first turbines at New Mexico wind farm

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — The first few turbines that will make up Xcel Energy’s Sagamore Wind Project in eastern New Mexico have been erected.

Company officials said Thursday the construction crews have been able to stay on track and work safely over the past couple of months despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

They say adjustments have been made to ensure components from around the world will be delivered in time to have the wind farm operating by the end of the year.

The $900 million wind farm will be capable of generating enough electricity to power 194,000 homes annually.

It will create 30 full-time jobs.