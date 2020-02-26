Work underway on Xcel Energy wind farm in eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — Texas-based Xcel Energy has poured the first 66 foundations for what will be a 240-turbine wind farm in eastern New Mexico.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Xcel Energy recently began construction on a $900 million wind farm southeast of Portales, New Mexico.

The 522-megawatt Sagamore Wind Project will be the largest single wind facility in New Mexico by the time it’s completed later this year.

Sagamore will produce enough electricity to power 194,000 homes annually.

Xcel spokesman Wes Reeves says the company will use the New Mexico and Texas wind power to serve its customers in those two states.