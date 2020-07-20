Woman seriously injured in northern New Mexico bear attack

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was seriously injured when she was chased and attacked by a bear which approached her and her husband as they were comet-watching on the deck of a northern New Mexico ski area’s lodge.

The state Game and Fish Department said the bear Friday night approached the couple and then began chasing the woman before attacking her in the parking lot of the ski area on the outskirts of Los Alamos.

The department said police responding to a distress call from the woman’s husband shot and killed a bear found eating trash in the vicinity.

A lab will analyze DNA samples to see whether that beat attacked the woman.