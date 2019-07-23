Woman sentenced to 30 years for killing of mother-in-law

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque woman faces 30 years in prison for convictions for second-degree murder and other crimes stemming from the killing of her mother-in-law.

KOB-TV reports that Alissa Bickett was sentenced Tuesday in the 2018 killing of 65-year-old Marilyn Gandert whose stabbed and beaten body was found on a secluded road in Sandoval County.

Two other people have been convicted in the case. One is serving a prison term and the other awaits sentencing.

Authorities say Gandert had evicted the three for not paying rent.

