Woman guilty of embezzling from Alamogordo pistachio store

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors say a woman who admitted embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from an Alamogordo business faces up to 18 years in prison when she is sentenced later this year.

The district attorney in Otero and Lincoln counties says 44-year-old Jennifer Najar pleaded no contest to two felony counts of embezzlement of more than $20,000.

Najar had worked at the family owned McGinn’s PistachioLand store since 2011, starting as a clerk and working her way up to a manager position before being fired when the theft was discovered last year.

An investigation found she had taken more than $84,000 from the company.