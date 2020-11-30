Woman dies in Clovis homicide, under investigation

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department has reported that a woman, Tchicaya Willams, 38, died on Sunday after being shot.

The Department reports that around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, they received a call about shots fired in an apartment complex on the 1500 block of Echols Avenue in Clovis, N.M. The caller described three shots being fired and that a person inside the apartment had been struck.

Willams, says the Department, was discovered on the floor of the apartment by officers. The report continues that Willams had an apparent gunshot wound on her body and died on the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the incident, ruled as a homicide.

The Clovis Police Department has requested that anyone with information about this murder call the Department at 575-769-1921.