WNMU students to provide income tax filing assistance

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Western New Mexico University students are set to offer tax help to seniors and low-income families in the southwest corner of the state.

The school announced the students this week will begin the local Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

The free service is for people whose household income is $56,000 or less and for those who are 65 years or older.

The volunteers — university business and accounting students by day — are certified by the Internal Revenue Service and are trained to help taxpayers identify tax credits.

