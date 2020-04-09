Wire theft puts Albuquerque street lights out of commission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials in New Mexico’s largest city are warning that copper wiring thefts have put some street lights out of commission, resulting in dangerous conditions for pedestrians and drivers.

In an effort to discourage would-be thieves, the city of Albuquerque is working with a lighting contractor to reinforce poles and switch out copper wiring for less valuable aluminum.

Mayor Tim Keller says the copper thefts can create a safety problem as well as burden taxpayers.

In February alone, the city saw $16,000 in copper theft, which accounted for more than one-quarter of all maintenance of street lights.