Winds Derail Train Near Logan

LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) - High winds derailed a train near Logan, New Mexico.

According to the New Mexico State Police, it happened on SR 469 and involved 26 rail cars.

There were no injuries reported.

Officials said the wind was a contributing factor in the crash.