Winds Derail Train Near Logan
LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) - High winds derailed a train near Logan, New Mexico.
According to the New Mexico State Police, it happened on SR 469 and involved 26 rail cars.
There were no injuries reported.
Officials said the wind was a contributing factor in the crash.
State Police on scene of a #trainderailment on SR 469 near Logan, NM involving 26 rail cars. No injuries reported. Wind was contributing factor in crash. pic.twitter.com/Qp6pzr0ee1— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) March 13, 2019
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
