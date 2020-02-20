Wildlife managers investigate deaths of 3 Mexican wolves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State and federal wildlife managers are investigating the death of three endangered Mexican gray wolves found last month in Arizona.

Officials with the wolf recovery team did not release any details about the circumstances of the animals’ deaths or the specific areas where they were found.

One of the wolves was a female that belonged to the Saffel Pack.

The other two were single females. Officials also reported that wolves were found to be responsible for seven livestock kills and two nuisance incidents in January.

The wolf reintroduction program covers parts of Arizona and New Mexico.