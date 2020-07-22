Western New Mexico University opts for online start in fall

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Officials at Western New Mexico University are opting for an online start to the fall semester.

The school announced Tuesday that classes will be offered online from Aug. 17 through Sept. 7.

A hybrid model with some face-to-face and hands-on activities will be in place after the Labor Day holiday through November.

Online classes will then resume as students won’t be required to return to campus after Thanksgiving break.

University President Joseph Shepard said facts and science will guide officials’ decisions rather than emotions and politics.

He says above all, the safety of students, faculty and staff is the primary focus.