Western New Mexico county developing DWI drug court

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A western New Mexico county is developing a new court aimed at helping people convicted of drunken driving and drug offenses.

The Gallup Independent reports McKinley County Magistrate Court is drafting plans for a DWI drug court to aid offenders in becoming sober and to reduce repeat criminal activity.

Officials with the county’s Administrative Office of the Courts said the details of the program have yet to be sorted out, but the program will be molded over the next month to suit the needs of McKinley County.

Officials said the county hopes to accept clients in mid-to-late February.

