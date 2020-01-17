Breaking News
Watchdog group traces influence of New Mexico’s lobbyists

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A watchdog group on ethics in government is highlighting the influence of paid lobbyists on the legislative process in New Mexico.

A report published Friday advocates for greater public disclosures on lobbying and a change in the culture of local Statehouse politics.

New Mexico Ethics Watch issued the report that names that state’s top registered lobbyists in terms of expenditures and how many clients they represent.

It also traces the influence of lobbyists on recent initiatives for gun control, recreational marijuana legalization, film industry incentives and taxes on tobacco products.

