Watchdog files appeal over planned nuclear storage complex

File – In this April 29, 2015, file photo, an illustration depicts a planned interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in southeastern New Mexico as officials announce plans to pursue the project during a news conference at the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History in Albuquerque, N.M. A proposed multibillion-dollar complex in southern New Mexico that would store spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants around the U.S. is facing another legal challenge as opponents have filed an appeal in federal court. They are taking aim at the federal government’s decision to dismiss numerous contentions that watchdogs had raised about the project. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A proposed multibillion-dollar complex in southern New Mexico that would store spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants around the U.S. is facing another legal challenge.

Opponents have filed an appeal in federal court.

They are taking aim at the federal government’s decision to dismiss numerous contentions that watchdogs had raised about the project.

Holtec International is seeking a 40-year license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to build what it has described as a state-of-the-art complex near Carlsbad to store tons of spent nuclear fuel in special canisters.

Opponents are worried that the facility would end up a permanent dumping ground for the material.