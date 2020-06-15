Watchdog files appeal over planned nuclear storage complex

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A proposed multibillion-dollar complex in southern New Mexico that would store spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants around the U.S. is facing another legal challenge.
Opponents have filed an appeal in federal court.
They are taking aim at the federal government’s decision to dismiss numerous contentions that watchdogs had raised about the project.
Holtec International is seeking a 40-year license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to build what it has described as a state-of-the-art complex near Carlsbad to store tons of spent nuclear fuel in special canisters.
Opponents are worried that the facility would end up a permanent dumping ground for the material.