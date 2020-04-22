WATCH NOW: Gov. Lujan Grisham, state officials to provide COVID-19 update

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will provide an update on New Mexico’s COVID-19 efforts at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22. KRQE News 13 will live stream the update on this page.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said as of Wednesday, there are six new coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s death total to 71.

Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said they are trying to expand testing and there are 64 testing sites in all 33 counties. Kunkel said the testing strategy was to focus on targeted communities. She also said targeted testing was being done in 35 nursing homes. Kunkel said that testing began last week to start testing asymptomatic essential workers like grocery store workers and others who are at risk.

Dr. David Scrase said there is some good news but there are still areas of concerns regarding coronavirus cases in New Mexico. He said that for every one case that we do know about, there might be 30 to 40 more coronavirus cases out there. Dr. Scrase said the rate of infection in McKinley County is seven times higher than the rate of infection in Bernalillo County.