AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has arranged for the deployment of more than 2,500 medical personnel to help hospitals care for the increasing number of COVID-19 patients across Texas.

The activation follows the Governor's directive earlier this week that DSHS utilize staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel to Texas health care facilities to navigate the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.