Watch: New Mexico Department of Health and Human Services Department provide COVID-19 update

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Tracie C. Collins, MD and Human Services Department Secretary David R. Scrase, MD will provide a COVID-19 webinar update.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss