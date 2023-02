LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State chancellor Dan Arvizu and athletic director Mario Moccia held a joint press conference on Wednesday morning to discuss the turmoil surrounding the men’s basketball program.

NMSU head coach Greg Heiar’s contract was terminated on Tuesday night, after the latest incident in a long line of scandals that have rocked the program since Heiar was hired in March of 2022.

Watch the press conference with NMSU officials with the link above.