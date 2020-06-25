WATCH LIVE: New Mexico Governor, health officials to give press update on COVID-19 efforts

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT)-Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a remote news conference, Thursday, June 25, at 4 P.M. to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico and the existing public health order.

