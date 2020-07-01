WATCH LIVE: N.M. Gov. Grisham news conference

Watch Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico state officials host a remote news conference today, Wednesday, July 1.
The New Mexico Governor will provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico and the existing public health order.
