Watch Live: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials host fully remote news conference to provide update on COVID-19 in New Mexico

New Mexico

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a fully remote news conference today to provide an update on COVID-19 in New Mexico.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss