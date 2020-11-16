WATCH: City of Clovis holds press conference regarding COVID-19 numbers, governor’s recent public health order

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Clovis is holding a press conference regarding the number of COVID-19 cases in the city’s area.
Mayor Michael Morris will be joined by Jorge Cruz of Plains Regional Medical Center.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s recent public health order will also be discussed.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- President-elect Joe Biden hopes to halt border wall construction
- BSA Hospital hopes to encourage staff with video messages from community
- ‘As we gain patients, we’re losing staff’: Texas coronavirus surge strains health care workers
- 12-year-old boy writes letter to family of teen who died saving his life in church shooting
- AMBER Alert: Beeville police search for boy and woman in connection with abduction