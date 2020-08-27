WATCH: LIVE BLOG of Gov. Lujan Grisham, health officials provide update on amended public health order Thursday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) -Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico health officials held a news conference Thursday, August 27 to discuss amendments to the state’s emergency Public Health Order. These amendments will impact food and drink establishments, houses of worship and will reflect the state’s recent progress against COVID-19.

Starting Saturday, August 29, the following changes among others will be implemented:

Houses of worship may operate at 40% of maximum occupancy of any enclosed building Houses of worship may, as before, conduct services outdoors or provide services through audiovisual means.

Food and drink establishments (including restaurants, breweries, wineries, distillers, cafes, coffee shops or other similar establishments) may provide indoor dining service at 25% of maximum occupancy and outdoor dining can operate at 75% capacity.

Museums with static displays may operate at 25% capacity.

Mass gatherings of more than 10 individuals are prohibited.

Food and drink establishments may continue to provide outdoor dining options, carryout and delivery services. Tables – inside or outside – must be spaced at least six feet apart, and no more than six patrons are permitted at a single table.

