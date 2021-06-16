Watch Live: Air Force hosts second virtual public meeting for Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico

The 27 Special Operations Wing and the Air Force Civil Engineer Center will host a virtual public meeting June 16 at 6 p.m. to provide updates to its on-going actions to address two perfluorinated compounds — perfluorooctane sulfonate and perfluorooctanoic acid, or “PFOS/PFOA”, identified at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.

This is the second meeting of a planned series of quarterly meetings focused on the Air Force’s response to PFOS and PFOA. AFCEC’s environmental experts will be available to answer questions regarding these efforts. The Air Force welcomes and encourages public participation and involvement.