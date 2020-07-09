WATCH: Gov. Grisham, health officials provide update on COVID-19 efforts for New Mexico

New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a remote news conference today at 5 p.m. to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico and the existing public health order.

